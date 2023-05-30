EAST TAWAS — The Manistee golf team will be traveling to Michigan State University in East Lansing for the MHSAA state finals after a second place finish at the regional tournament held at Red Hawk Golf Club in East Tawas on Tuesday.
The Chippewas, shooting a 331, were just four strokes behind regional champion Traverse City St. Francis and two strokes ahead of third place Tawas Area. All three teams move on to compete in the state finals, as do the top three individuals not members of the top three teams.
Medalist honors were won by senior Alex Kaems of Tawas Area and David Ansley, a sophomore from St. Francis, both with 76 strokes.
Top finishers for Manistee were Max and Jacob Scharp, both with a score of 80 for a tie with Cooper Swikoski of Kalkaska for fourth place, Braydon Sorenson with an 83, Ben Schlaff shooting an 88 and Jordan Bladzik with an 89.
Mason County Central shot a team score of 396, good for 11th place of 18 teams. Junior Dakota Sterley shot a 94, Ryan Budzynski was one stroke behind with a 95, Joey Lund had a 98, Chase Wood shot a 109 and Bryce Thurow, a sophomore shot a 116.
“We finished under 400, a marked improvement over last year’s regional,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “It was a little bit of a tougher course. Joey Lund had his two best 9s of the year.
“Dakota, Ryan and Joey all finished under 100 which was good. We’re starting to see some improvement. Unfortunately, it’s the end of the year,” Genson said. “It’s what you want to do. I was proud of the way the kids played.”
Hart was led by Nikolas Michael with a 95, Ayden Dodge, a freshman, with a 113, Diego Escamilla with a 116 and Bryce Jorissen with 137 strokes.
Shelby’s top finishers were Carson Claeys with a 106, Ignacio Ortiz at 127 and Bishop Lee with 128 strokes.
Team Scores: Traverse City St. Francis 327, Manistee 331, Tawas Area 333, Houghton Lake 353, Boyne City 357, Clare 357, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 358, Kalkaska 365, Elk Rapids 369, Gladwin 373, Mason County Central 396, Standish -terling 398, Kingsley 398, Reed City 403, Remus Chippewa Hills 404, Grayling 413, Lake City 428, Hart 461.