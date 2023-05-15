WHITE LAKE — The Manistee boys golf team took home first place with an overall score of 152 at the West Michigan Conference Lakes Jamboree hosted by Whitehall on Monday.
Junior Jacob Scharp had the best individual score with a 35 on the day. Senior Ben Schlaff was right behind him with a 37. Junior Braydon Sorenson and senior Jordan Bladzik finished tied for fifth place with a 40.
The Ludington boys golf team placed fifth with an overall score of 181. Alec Rodenbeck led the team once again with a score of 43. Junior Reece Ward and senior Nate Wagner both shot a 44, and seniors Trey Forfinski, Ryan Millspaugh, Cian O’Brien all shot a 50.
“We are so very close to playing our best golf of the year, just need to fine tune a few things, especially our short game and we’re going to be right there with the top schools in the conference,” Ludington golf coach Sebastian Alvarado said. “We’ve spent an enormous amount of time working on short game this year, and the guys just need to trust it and they will see their scores drop.”
Ludington will play at the Katke Invite on Friday. Manistee doesn’t play until Thursday, May 25 at the WMC Jamboree in Fremont.