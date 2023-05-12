REED CITY — The Manistee boys golf team won an event at Reed City Friday night with a score of 177.
Mainstee was all over the top of the leaderboard, with six of the top 10 representing the Chippewas. Juniors Jacob Scharp and Braydon Sorenson, as well as freshman Max Scharp finished first, second and third with scores of 37, 42, and 47, respectively.
Sophomores Trevor Haag and Kane Black finished sixth and seventh with scores of 51 and 54, respectively. Sophomore Landon Blank finished 10th with a score of 56.
Manistee's next meet will be at the WMC Conference tournament in Whitehall. The meet begins at 3:30 p.m.