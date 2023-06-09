EAST LANSING — The Manistee golf team is in second place after round one of the MHSAA Division 3 golf state finals on Friday hosted at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers West golf course in East Lansing.
The Chippewas were 21 strokes behind first place Grand Rapids Catholic and two strokes ahead of third place Saginaw Swan Valley. The two-day tournament concludes today on the same course.
Jacob Scharp was leading the Chippewas as he was fifth place overall with a 76 after the first day of play.
Manistee had four of its five golfers place in the top 35 Friday. Other scores for Manistee include Jordan Bladzik in 26th place with an 83, as well as Brayden Sorenson and Max Scharp both shooting an 84 to be tied for 34th. Ben Schlaff shot a 98.
The second round of the tournament begins at 9 a.m. today.