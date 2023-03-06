SCOTTVILLE — The boys basketball district game between Shelby and Manistee started out close in Scottville on Monday, 9-7, with a Manistee lead at the end of the first quarter, but Shelby came back from a nine point deficit in the second quarter by scoring 20 to win the district opener, 53-36.
“We had to press a lot. You’re putting everything on the line to make anything happen…we were up by nine but shot 3-of-27 from the 3-point line,” said Manistee coach Zach Bialik. “To beat the really good teams, you have to put the ball in the basket…and score more than 36 points in a game.”
The Chippewas (5-18) and the Tigers (12-11) battled in the first quarter. The game was tied twice and the lead changed hands three times until Manistee sophomore Kaden Kott sank a 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining on the clock in the first to give Manistee a two-point lead, 9-7.
In the second quarter, Manistee and Shelby both hit for two 3-pointers each, but Manistee was able to hit them early in the quarter, putting Manistee up by 9 points, 18-9, when junior Jacob Scharp hit for a three with 5:50 on the clock.
Shelby scored the next nine points to knot the score at 18 and then pulled ahead with a point after. Manistee tied the game 22-22 after having gone on a four minute scoring hiatus.
“I was pleased when we were down 18-9, we battled back and took the lead at halftime,” said Shelby coach Rick Zoulek. “That says a lot. We would not have done that at the beginning of the year… These guys are starting to play better together and talk more.”
Shelby junior Phillip Hayes sank a 3-pointer with 55 seconds before the half to take the lead back, 25-22.
When the buzzer sounded for the half, Shelby had put together a 20-point second quarter and Manistee wasn’t far behind with 15.
The third quarter was a bit of a stagnant affair as Shelby scored just seven points in the quarter and Manistee scored four. The first of Manistee’s points came when Ethan Edmondson, a senior, scored with over four minutes elapsed in the quarter.
In the final quarter, the score remained within reach until Manistee was forced to take some chances on a more aggressive press and the gamble did not pay off as Shelby found players at the far end of the floor for easy baskets, making the final score, 53-36, somewhat deceptive of how competitive the game was throughout.
Leading all scorers was Shelby senior Bishop Lee with 19, followed by Wyatt Dickman with 14 and Hayes with 10. Manistee was let by Scharp with 14.
First-year Manistee coach Bialik reflected on the season, “Even though I’ve been around the system, the program, it still takes time for the kids to buy in to what we are trying to do. We have a great group of five seniors we are losing…hopefully those sophomores and juniors now know what it takes to be successful.”
Shelby and Manistee played just one other time this season. Shelby was 0-5 and Manistee was its first win, 64-38, back in late December. The Tigers then went on to a five-game win streak before dropping a game to Mason County Central on Jan. 17.
“They have been playing much better of late, and so have we. I knew it would be a much better game,” said Zoulek. “When you have two teams who are playing their best right now you are going to get this kind of game.”
Shelby will advance in MHSAA district play at 7 p.m. Wednesday when the Tigers take on host Mason County Central (15-7).
The Tigers and Spartans split the regular season West Michigan Conference games between the two. Central claimed the first game in January, 54-48, and Shelby took the second, 54-44, in February.
MANISTEE (36)
Kott 2 0-0 5, Scharp 6 1-3 14, Edmonson 3 0-0 6, Gunnett 3 0-0 7, Fredericks 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 1-3 36.
SHELBY (53)
M.Garcia 3 0-0 7, Hayes 4 1-1 10, Waller 1 0-1 2, Olmstead 0 1-1 1, Dickman 6 2-4 14, Lee 7 5-7 19. Totals: 21 9-14 53.
Manistee;9;15;4;8;—;36
Shelby;7;20;7;19;—;53
3-point goals—Manistee (3): Kott, Scharp, Gunnett. Shelby (2): M.Garcia, Hayes. Total fouls—Manistee 17, Shelby 10. Fouled out—Manistee: Schlaff. Technical fouls–none.