MANISTEE — Fremont won the Manistee Jamboree held at Manistee National Golf Course Monday with a team score of 173 strokes and Manistee took second with 179; Ludington just two strokes back in third.
“(Manistee) National is a tough course, but the guys handled the challenge very well,” said Ludington coach Sebastian Alvarado. “The boys played well today at Manistee National in Jamboree No. 3, proving that all their hard work is paying off.”
Manistee’s Jacob Scharp took medalist honors, taking just 33 strokes to finish the nine holes. Ludington senior Nate Wagner tied for second with Manistee freshman Max Scharp, both with 40s.
Tied in ninth place, Ludington senior Ryan Millspaugh shot 46, Reece Ward 47, Alec Rodenbeck 48, Clan O’Brien 49 and Trey Forfinski 51.
“Trey is so close to putting it all together and playing his best golf,” commented Alvarado. “Trey’s attitude and work ethic is invaluable to this team. None of these guys are satisfied with their results, and are ready to keep working. I attribute much of that to Trey’s leadership.”
The Orioles are back on the course on Friday when they host the Ludington Invitational at Lincoln Hills with a 9:30 a.m. tee-off.
Ben Schlaff shot a 52 and Jordan Bladzik shot a 54 to round out the Chippewas’ scoring. Also playing for Manistee was Trevor Haag (56).