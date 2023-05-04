MONTAGUE — Manistee's golf team was edged by three shots at Thursday's West Michigan Conference Lakes jamboree hosted by Montague at Old Channel Trail Jamboree Thursday, 166-163.
Ludington Orioles was fifth in the seven-team jamboree with a total of 178 strokes.
Manistee freshman Max Scharp won medalist honors with 1-under par 34, defeating Killian Prewitt of Fremont, who shot an even-par 35.
Also placing for Manistee was Jacob Scharp with a 40 for a tie for fourth place. Braydon Sorenson shot 44, Ben Schlaff came in with 48, Jordan Bladzik with a 52 and Kane Black with a 54.
For Ludington, Alec Rodenbeck shot 43, Reece Ward a 44, Ryan Millspaugh a 45 and Nate Wagner 46. Cian O'Brien and Trey Forfinski each shot a 52.
Team Scores: Fremont 163, Manistee 166, Whitehall 171, Montague 172, Ludington 178, Oakridge 203, Orchard View 205.