GRAND RAPIDS — The Manistee and Ludington swim teams competed in the nine team Northview Invitational in Grand Rapids on Saturday and Manistee took sixth place with 12 points.

Northview won the invitational with 42 points and Wayland Union was second with 29.

Manistee took one gold and one bronze place to earn the 12 points.

Manistee swims again on Tuesday when they travel to East Grand Rapids and Ludington is back in the pool on Thursday at Spring Lake.

Diving: 19-Ian Lundberg, Ludington, 118.55. 22-Grady Sailor, Ludington, 87.95.

200-yard medley relay: 4-Manistee, 1:42.86, 11-Ludington, 1:56.59, 16-Ludington, 2:04.64, 18-Manistee, 2:11.79.

100 freestyle: 3-Trevor Adamczak, Manistee, 51.05, 24-Luke Kwietniewski, Ludington, 1:08.77. Owen Forrester, Ludington, 1:12.24, 34-Avery Cook, Manistee, 1:17.41, 35-Vincent Wang, Manistee, 1:17.90, 37-Jacob Lee, Manistee, 1:24.74, 38-Owen Heintzelman, Manistee, 1:26.56. Joseph Kline, Ludington, 1:27.45.

100 individual medley: 4-Alec Lampen, Manistee, 56.10. Drew Mendians, Manistee, 1:03.70. 20-Dylan Sniegowski, Ludington, 1:10.16. 22-Gavin Smith, Ludington, 1:11.84. 32-Damien McEntaffer, Manistee, 1:19.82.

50 freestyle: 9-Ignacio Molina, Ludington, 23.98. 27-Ajae Gouker, Manistee, 27.11. 39-Sailor, Ludington, 29.10. 43-Kwietniewski, Ludington, 29.96. 45-Rafael Goncalves, Manistee, 30.29. 63-Wang, Manistee, 33.29. 64-Cook, Manistee, 33.53. 65-Gres Mandelli, Manistee, 34.67. 66-Elliot Hoeflinger, Manistee, 35.02. 67-O.Heintzelman, Manistee, 37.31. 68-Lee, Manistee, 37.41. 69-Kline, Ludington, 37.69. 72-Nicolo Sidoti, Manistee, 39.11.

50 butterfly: 1-Alec Lampen, Manistee, 23.97. 5-Trevor Adamczak, Manistee, 25.12. 13-Lucas Miller, Ludington, 28.11. 18-Tug Thummel, Manistee, 28.87.

50 backstroke: 12-Owen Kasley, Ludington, 30.19. 19-Kyle Wendt, Ludington, 32.74. 23-Lundberg, Ludington, 33.74. 28-Damien McEntaffer, Manistee, 35.52. 34-Mandelli, Manistee, 38.88. 39-Hoeflinger, Manistee, 45.69.

50 breaststroke: 6-Mendians, Manistee, 29.99. 9-Lucas Peterson, Ludington, 32.11. 31-Oliver Holtgren, Manistee, 38.78.

200 freestyle relay: 6-Ludington, 1:39.94. 9-Ludington, 1:47.80. 10-Manistee, 1:47.96. 20-Ludington, 2:03.25. 22-Manistee, 2:17.88.