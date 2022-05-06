TRAVERSE CITY — Manistee track traveled to Traverse City on Friday to compete against a strong field at Traverse City Central and the boys track team was fifth with 59 points and the girls were ninth with 17.5 points.

East Kentwood won both the boys and girls divisions, nipping Traverse City West by two points in the boys meet.

The Manistee girls had a pair of second place finishes. Lilly McCarthey took second in the high jump, leaping 5 feet and the girls 800 relay team of Ashtyn Janis, Kasey Eckhardt, Audrey Huizinga and Lacey Zimmerman ran a time of 1:51.34.

The top finisher in the boys meet was Max Miles, running a 23.74 for fourth place. Senior Luke Kooy was 6th with a jump of 11-6 in the pole vault.

Connor Rischel placed seventh in the high jump when he jumped 5-8 and he placed ninth in the long jump with a leap of 19-4.

Sophomore Caius Johns threw the discus 116-4 inches to set a personal record and take 10th place in the event.

Freshman Audrey Huizinga had a good meet, placing third in the 400 with a time of 1:00.54. Huizinga was also fourth in the 200, running 27.14.

Brooke Jankwietz was fourth in both the shot put and the discuss, throwing the shot 31-4 1/2 and the discus 95-11 for a personal record.

Sophomore Cecilia Postma took fifth in the 1600 and seventh in the 3200, both in personal record time. Postma ran a 5:47.05 in the 1600 and 13:16.03 in the 3200.

McCarthy also was eighth in the 300 hurdles with a 53.42, Kendal Waligorski placed sixth in the pole vault, and senior Anna Huizinga was tied for 10th in the high jump with a jump of 4-6.

Girls Results: 1-East Kentwood 181, 2-Traverse City Central 88.5 3-Traverse City St. Francis 71, 4-Hudsonville 69.5, 5-Manistee 59, 6-Elk Rapids 54.5, 7-Benzie Central 47, 8-Kingsley 40.5, 9-Big Rapids 31, 10-Charlevoix 20, 11-Onekama 1.

Boys Results: 1-East Kentwood 133, 2-Traverse City West 131, 3-Traverse City Central 107.5, 4-Hudsonville 69, 5-Traverse City St. Francis 63.5, 6-Kingsley 52, 7-Charlevoix 20.5, 8-Benzie Central 20, 9-Manistee 17.5, 10-Big Rapids 17, 11-Petoskey St. Michael 10, 12-Elk Rapids 2, 13-Marion 1.