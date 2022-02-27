MANISTEE — Ludington’s and Manistee’s boys swim teams took part in the Coastal Conference Championship Meet in Manistee on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26, with Manistee taking the highest final score of 531, Ludington 477 and Fremont 240.

Friday was the preliminaries where individuals swim to determine where they swim on Saturday.

“During prelims, all the boys dropped time in their events and had us sittin’ good for Saturday,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider.

Entering Saturday, Ludington was first in diving, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-freestyle relay.

“The boys swam their hardest and we had a lot of top eight finishes,” said Schneider.

Evan Bennett is regional bound after winning the diving competition with a career high score of 427.75. The regional meet is Thursday in Hamilton.

The 200 freestyle relay of Hayden Madl, Lucas Peterson, Kyle Wendt and Evan Bennett won the meet with a time of 1:36.37.

“They just missed the state cut of 1:35.19 and are going to a second shave meet on Tuesday to try and make it,” indicated Schneider. “I’m very proud of how hard all the boys worked this season. This was the first time most of them tried swimming, and I hope to see them back next year.”

200-yard Medley Relay: 1-Manistee (Lampen, Mendians, Adamczak, Holtren), 1:44.58 2-Ludington (Madl, Peterson, Bennett, Wendt), 1:51.27

200 Freestyle: 1-Trevor Adamczak, MHS, 1:55.69 2-Tug Thuemmel, MHS, 1:58.23 3-Rowen Vaara, LHS, 2:11.21.

200 individual medley: 1-Alec Lampen, MHS, 2:02.43 2-Evan Bennett, LHS, 2:19.76 3-Lucas Peterson, LHS, 2:23.42.

50 Freestyle: 1-Seth Thompson, MHS, 22.81 2-Drew Mendians, MHS, 23.35 3-Oliver Holtgren, MHS, 27.08

Diving: 1-Bennett, LHS, 427.75

100 Butterfly: 1-Adamczak, MHS, 55.51. 2-Lucas Miller, LHS, 1:08.52 3-Matthew Snyder, LHS, 1:11.63.

100 Freestyle: 1-Thompson, MHS, 49.94. 2-Hayden Madl, LHS, 54.14 3-Kyle Wendt, LHS, 55.58.

500 Freestyle: 1-Thuemmel, MHS, 5:16.07. 3-Hogan Miller, MHS, 5:57.71.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1-Ludington (Madl, Peterson, Wendt, Bennett), 1:36.37 2. Manistee (Holtgren, Gouker, Thompson, Thuemmel), 1:43.18.

100 Backstroke: 1-Lampen, MHS, 54.35 2-Madl, LHS, 1:06.11.

100 Breastroke: 1-Mendians, MHS, 1:03.59 2, Peterson, LHS, 1:10.04.

400 Freestyle Relay: 1-Manistee (Adamczak, Thompson, Lampen, Mendians), 3:22.00 2-Ludington (Vaara, Smith, Snyder, Miller), 4:04.90.