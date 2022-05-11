MUSKEGON — Playing in the third Lakes 8 Jamboree of the season at Western Michigan Christian on Wednesday, Manistee placed first with 167 strokes and Ludington was second with 181.
The Chippewas not only had a medalist in sophomore Jacob Scharp, shooting a 37, but they had three additional golfers placed in the top seven. Braydon Sorenson was third with a 42, Jordan Bladzik shot a 43 and was tied for fourth and Brady Johnson, a senior, shot a 45 for seventh.
Ludington senior Ben Zwick was second with a 40 and Justin Plamondon was sixth with a 44. Sophomore Reece Ward was in a three-way tie for ninth with a 47 and junior Trey Forfinski shot a 50 for a tie for 16th.