MUSKEGON — The Manistee golf team traveled to University Park Golf Course at Orchard View on Wednesday and tied for first with Western Michigan Christian with a total of 165 strokes.

Ludington was third, just two strokes behind, with a score of 167. Muskegon Catholic Central was a distant fourth with 191.

It gave the Chippewas the league championship, and the Orioles were the runner-up.

Four golfers tied for first with 38s and won medalists honors. Lucas Dick from Western Michigan Christian, senior Brady Johnson from Manistee, sophomore Reece Ward from Ludington and senior Ben Zwick, also from Ludington.

"Ben shot 38, which secured his spot as the top golfer in the conference. Justin Plamondon shot 45 after a very rocky start, which also earned him first team all conference honors," said Ludington coach Sebastian Alvarado.

"These guys are still working hard to improve everyday, and it is really starting to show. Justin’s rocky start could have easily spelled disaster, but we worked all year on his mental game, and he rallied hard to get things back on track," Alvarado said. "Reece plays his best golf when he’s living shot by shot by shot with blinders on, and his 38 is proof that he can do it in a match. Trey’s 46 isn’t indicative of how well he struck the ball and managed the course. Eddie and Kyle caught some of the worst breaks and bounces today, which showed in their scores, but isn’t indicative of what they can do, and how much they have improved."

Manistee tied two for seventh place, Jordan Bladzik and Jacob Scharp, shooting 42s. Chippewa sophomore Braydon Sorenson shot a 43 for ninth place and Ben Schlaff shot a 44 for a tie for 10th. Ludington's Justin Plamondon shot a 45 for 12th place.

Three additional Orioles placed on Wednesday. Trey Forfinski shot a 46, tied for 13th, Ed Gamble shot a 48, good for a tie in 16th place, and Kyle Heimerdinger with a 53, tied for 20th.

Manistee's Mitchell Ziehm shot a 54, tying for 22nd place to wrap up the Chippewa's scoring.