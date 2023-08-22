REMUS — The Manistee girls and boys track teams ran in the 2023 Early Season Warrior Invitational at Chippewa Hills on Tuesday and both teams took eighth place in the team standings, while senior Cecilia Postma captured third in the girls’ race.
Postma ran the course in 20:31.09 and junior Christian Schramski was Manistee’s top finisher in the boys’ race, coming in 15th in a time of 18:24.96. Seniors Luke Senters and Jack O’Donnell were seconds behind Schramski as Senters clocked an 18:30.43 and O’Donnell an 18:32.61.
LeRoy Pine River won the boys’ race with 35 points, followed by Reed City with 45. In the girls’ race, Vestaburg narrowly squeaked out the win with 48 points to Beal City’s 49.
Girls Team Results: Vestaburg 48, Beal City 49, Shepherd 50, Manton 55, Pinconning 63, Clare 70, Remus Chippewa Hills 81, Manistee 87, Greenville 93, Reed City 148, Kingsley 154.
Manistee girls: 3-Cecilia Postma, 20:31.09. 30-Alayna Edmondson, 24:01.87. 33-Georgia Haag, 24:13.74. 34-Kate Somsel, 24:14.13. 35-Audrey Huizinga, 24:14.56. 99-Gabrielle Senters, 30:03.57. 123-Adah Korzeniewski, 35:26.15. 125-Lillian Herndon, 41:59.53.
Boys Team Results: LeRoy Pine River 35, Reed City 45, Carson City-Crystal 50, Manton 60, Clare 61, Shepherd 76, Montabella 79, Manistee 118, Greenville 145, Butternut Homeschool 164, Kingsley 171, Grant 199, Remus Chippewa Hills 205.
Manistee results: 15-Christian Schramski, 18:24.96. 17-Luke Senters, 18:30.43. 18-Jack O’Donnell, 18:32.61. 37-Kaden Worh, 19:34.95. 99-Ajae Gouker, 22:31.54. 106-Drew Mendians, 23:19.43.