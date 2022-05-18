The fourth Lakes 8 Activities Conference jamboree took place Wednesday at Lincoln Hills Golf Club and Manistee was the overall winner with 172 strokes and Ludington was runner-up with 180 strokes.

“The senior-heavy roster was fired up to host (its) final jamboree (Wednesday), and expectations were high for everyone. All the work we have done this season really showed in each of the guys,” said Ludington coach Sebastian Alvarado.

Manistee sophomore Jacob Scharp was medalist with a 38. Ludington senior Ben Zwick was two strokes back with a 40 for second place.

Tied for third were Jordan Bladzik and Brady Johnson, both from Manistee, and they shot a 44. Manistee’s Braydon Sorenson was tied for seventh with Ludington’s Justin Plamondon, shooting a 46. Ben Schlaff was in ninth with a 47 and Mitchell Ziehm shot a 69.

Kyle Heimerdinger tied for fifth by shooting a 45 for the Orioles, Ed Gamble tied with Trey Forfinski for 14th with a 49 and Ian Van Houten shot a 58 to wrap up the golfers for Ludington.

“Having Kyle step up was a big help. He is close to dialed in. Ben struggled a bit with his putter, but the rest of his game is solid,” Alvarado said. “Justin played tee to green but for a couple of bunker shots, which we haven’t had a chance to really work on this year, and he has not had issues until today.

“Eddie is on the verge of playing his best golf. Trey and Ian have worked hard all year, and improved so much all season, and their rounds had flashes of brilliance.”

“It really is the worst part about golf — hard work pays off, but not necessarily with an immediate return,” he said. “We are going to keep grinding, finish conference play strong next week and get ourselves prepped for regionals.”

Team Results: 1-Manistee 172, 2-Ludington 180, 3-Muskegon Catholic 191, 4-Western Michigan Christian 202.