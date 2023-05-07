SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central defeated Ludington in game one of the Larson Ace Hardware Invitational, 3-0, and then went on to defeat Hart, 12-0, to capture the baseball portion of the tournament held in Scottville on Saturday.
The tournament was run as a round-robin tournament to determine a champion. In the second game, the Orioles defeated Hart.
“This is two years in a row to win the Larson’s Ace Hardware Tournament,” said Central coach Chris Carr. “What I’m really excited about was that we had zero errors on the weekend and we had a lot of great plays.”
Mason County Central 3, Ludington 0
Nathan Dillehay pitched for the Orioles, throwing six innings, without a hit and striking out nine. Dillehay was 1-for-2 at the plate with a walk.
“Our two seniors, Dillehay and Jonny Weinert, pitched their hearts out and deserved better support,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “Offensively, we have to get better. Too many times we are not making in-game adjustments…”
For Central, senior Will Chye pitched seven innings, allowing three hits, walking four and striking out six.
Braylin Thurow had the lone hit of the game. Ludington outhit the Spartans, but the Orioles had three errors and that was likely the difference in the game.
“We had nine strikeouts and we have to get those down, but the guys are swinging the bat,” said Central coach Chris Carr.
Ludington 4, Hart 3
The Orioles (7-10) started Weinert on the mound, throwing seven innings, striking out 11 while allowing seven hits.
Gage Jones was 2-for-4 and Ryan Kandelac was 2-for-2 with a walk and scored a run for the Orioles.
Hart started Blake Weirich, pitching 5 1/3 innings with three hits, three walks, three runs, none earned, and six strikeouts.
The first three innings of the game were scoreless, then Hart put together back-to-back doubles from Weirich and Kyan Clark to take a one run lead, but Ludington responded and scored three times in the bottom of the fourth.
Hart scored twice in the sixth inning to tie the game, 3-3. In the bottom of the seventh, Ludington loaded the bases on two singles, an error and a hit by pitch. A next batter got a wild pitch that gave the Orioles the win.
Mason County Central 12, Hart 0
Hart (7-9) had two opportunities to score runs, but the Central defense and pitching held strong. Hart loaded the bases in the second inning with only one out, but struck out twice in a row to end the threat and left the runners stranded. In the fourth inning, the bases were loaded with no outs, but again, the Pirates were unable to capitalize.
Hart’s Ty Schlukebir pitched four innings, giving up one hit, two runs, only one that was earned, three walks and struck out three. Relief pitching gave up 10 runs in the final two innings.
For Hart, Brendan Hiddema had two hits in the game.
The Spartans were up 2-0 and then exploded in the fifth and sixth innings, scoring five runs in each frame for the final 12-0 score.
Leading Central in hitting were Tyler Thurow with a 3-for-3 performance, including one RBI and two runs scored, Payton Merz, 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs and Braylin thurow, 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Merz, Tyler Thurow and Will Chye all had two stolen bases a piece.
Merz threw all six innings, yielding seven hits and a walk, while striking out five.
“We’ve been telling the players that we’ve got to put the ball in play. We can’t let (the other teams) beat us,” Carr said. “Today we played with mental toughness and as a result, look what happened.”
Ludington is back on the field Tuesday when it travels to Fremont to play the Packers in a WMC Lakes game, starting at 4 p.m. Mason County Central will play Ravenna at home at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Hart travels to Hesperia for a 4 p.m. WMC Rivers match-up.