WHITEHALL — After Mason County Central took an early lead, 2-0, Whitehall responded with nine hits and six runs to beat the Spartans, 6-2 in game one and in game two, the Vikings did not look back as they handed MCC a 12-2 loss in a mercy-shortened game in Whitehall on Thursday.
“We struggled offensively and defensively,” said Central coach Chris Carr. “We had too many errors.”
Central senior Will Chye threw the first five and two thirds innings, giving up eight hits, six runs (5 ER), four walks and striking out eight. Brayden Overmyer relieved Chye for the last third of an inning, giving up just one hit.
Chye and Braylin Thurow each scored a run, while Tyler Thurow had the lone hit in the first game and an RBI and Overmyer contributed an RBI.
In game two, the Spartans were unable to overcome the loss of the first game and allowed the Vikings to score eight runs in the first two innings on the way to a 12-2 victory.
Brady Anes, Chye and Coltin Sanders all recorded a hit for Central and Simon Shimel and Tyler Thurow each had an RBI.
Braylin Thurow started the second game, taking the mound for the first time on Thursday. He pitched an inning and two thirds, walking three, giving up five hits and eight runs. Peyton Merz threw the last three innings, allowing four runs, five hits, one walk and two strikeouts.
The Spartans were plagued in game two with eight errors, while the Vikings rapped out 10 hits in that game alone.
“We have only played four games,” said Carr. “We are going to have to smooth out these small errors to be successful. We have a couple days of practice to go to work.”
The Spartans play again on Tuesday when they travel to North Muskegon.