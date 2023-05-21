CADILLAC — The Mason County Central baseball team split two games in a tournament in Cadillac on Saturday, defeating Cadillac, 6-2, and losing 9-2 to Manistee.
Will Chye started the first game and pitched well once again, pitching five innings and allowing seven hits and two runs (one earned). He struck out eight.
He also helped himself out at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Simon Shimel went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
“We played a great game against Cadillac,” said Spartan coach Chris Carr. “We had timely hits and only had one error. That was a good game.”
The second game didn’t go as well, with the game ending after four innings. Manistee had two four-run frames as Central couldn’t escape the big inning.
Peyton Merz started that game and pitched two innings, allowing four hits and four runs (two earned). Braylin Thurow pitched the other two innings and allowed five earned runs on eight hits.
Merz drove in a run on one hit in two at-bats.
“We became flat in the Manistee game,” said Carr. “You have to give credit to Manistee. They had 12 hits to our four hits. They had only one extra base hit and the rest were singles, they hit the gaps. We hit the ball well, but we didn’t find the gaps.”
Mason County Central has played four weekend tournaments in a row and had won 15 games in a row before falling to Manistee. “How do we respond (to this loss)? Are we going to be mentally tough and refocus like we have over the past three weeks?” asked Carr. “I have all the faith in this team that they can battle back. I think they will respond well.”
Central’s next game is Tuesday at home against Holton when the Spartans celebrate Senior Night. The game begins at 4:15 p.m.