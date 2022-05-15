MANISTEE — Mason County Central baseball was runner-up in the Manistee 350 Club Tournament on Saturday in Manistee with a 1-1 record, losing a close 3-2 game to Benzie Central in the championship game.

To get to the championship round, the Spartans defeated Elk Rapids, 5-2, while Benzie Central defeated Manistee.

In the opening round, Will Chye was on the mound for Central, recording the win with strong performance, pitching six innings, allowing four hits, two unearned runs, issuing no walks and striking out three. Owen Shimel came in and shut down the Elks, pitching one inning and recording three strike outs.

Offensively, the Spartans recorded eight hits. According to Central coach Chris Carr, Gage Ruiz was “the player of the game”, having three singles and two RBIs. Payton Merz had a pair of singles, an RBI and a run scored. Tyler Thurow had a single and scored two runs, Will Chye had a single and a run scored, Simon Shimel had a single and an RBI, and Easton Edmundson scored a run.

“We were down 2-0 going in to the fourth when we tied it up 2-2 and then went up 4-2 in the fifth. Reese had the go-ahead RBI and also had the fifth RBI of the game, hitting from the number eight spot,” said Carr.

In the championship game, Benzie Central won 3-2 over Central.

“We were in a position to win the game and go ahead in every inning. This was our sixth game of the week with a doubleheader on Friday in Frankfort and so we got home late and then turned around and got up early to get on the bus and travel to Manistee,” added Carr. “We started out a little slow.”

Carr mentioned the team was without two starters, so some players were out of position, but offered none of this as a reason for the loss, rather, said he got solid performances from his players.

Jacob Johnson pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and one earned run, three strikeouts and no walks. When Johnson exited the game, the Spartans were up 2-1. Owen Shimel came in relief and took the loss, but pitched a solid relief, going 1 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing two hits, two runs but one earned, striking out two and walking one.

Johnson helped his own cause, hitting two singles and had an RBI, Simon Shimel had a single and an RBI, Will Chye had a single and scored once, Ruiz had a single, Easton Edmundsen had a run, hitting as the DH.

The Spartans play their last conference games of the season, traveling to Oakridge to play at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.