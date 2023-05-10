RAVENNA — The Mason County Central baseball team won both games of a doubleheader against Ravenna Wednesday afternoon, 3-2 and 6-5. It was the first time it has beaten Ravenna since Chris Carr took over the program six years ago.
Will Chye started on the mound in the first game and was sensational, pitching all seven innings and striking out 13 batters and only allowing one earned run.
The game was tied at two in the bottom of the seventh when catcher Simon Shimel walked it off with a single.
"It was a good game to stay mentally tough," Carr said. "We stayed tough and focused."
The second game was another nail-biter. MCC fell behind 5-2 after four innings before rallying off four unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh to win the game.
"That one was a gut check," Carr said. "I kept telling the guys, 'We can do this.' 5-2 is not a huge lead in high school baseball."
Peyton Merz started on the mound in game two and pitched five innings, allowing five runs (three earned) and struck out five. He also went 2-for-4 with two RBI at the plate.
"Both of these were come-from-behind wins, which makes you mentally stronger," Carr said. "Wins like this makes me think that this team is ready to start making a run. Games like this are going to help as we get closer to the playoffs."
MCC is now 12-6 overall and 6-2 in conference play. It has a tournament this Saturday, May 13 at Lakeview High School, where it will take on Fowler in the first game starting at 9 a.m.