SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central high school baseball team took both games of a doubleheader against Hart on Tuesday, 7-0 and 13-8.
Will Chye started the first game on the mound and pitched a complete game shutout, striking out 11 batters in the process. He allowed just four hits and walked only one batter.
“He’s a been a beast on the mound for us this year,” Central coach Chris Carr said.
Chye also had went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Peyton Merz had three hits of his own.
Game two was much more high-scoring between the two teams. Central had 11 hits in the game, and Carr said he thinks six of them were perfectly executed bunts.
“We were bunting all over the place,” Carr said. “You have to get in the right situation, though. You need to get that leadoff batter on and be working with no outs.
“When you’re playing the game of small ball, you can create havoc.”
And havoc it created. Hart had a whopping eight errors in the second game, and Carr said the bunts played huge part in that.
“You get a guy on, you steal with him, then you bunt with the next guy and he gets on,” Carr said. “And like I said, you create some havoc there and the ball is getting thrown all over the place.”
Carr said he tries play small ball whenever he can.
“I think it’s a vital part of the game,” he said. “I got some speed on this team this year..if you can start moving runners and create a little chaos for the defense you can put some runs on the board.”
Central has now won 14 games in a row after a 2-6 start the season. It is now 16-6 and 8-2 conference play. It plays in a tournament in Cadillac on Saturday.