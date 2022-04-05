BENZONIA — The Mason County Central baseball team was able to play a doubleheader on Tuesday when it changed the venue and made the trip to Benzie Central.

The Spartans’ field, due to wet weather conditions, was not playable, but Benzie Central invited the varsity team to play on its dry field and MCC took advantage, recording a pair of wins.

Game One was a 3-1 win for the Spartans, following up with an 8-3 win in thge second game.

Will Chye pitched a complete game in the opener, pitching six innings, giving up three hits, one unearned run, no walks and 11 strikeouts.

Chye also had a hit and a run. Freshman Brady Anes, in his first at-bat on the varsity team, hit a triple and had an RBI. He also scored a run. Simon Shimel had two singles, scored a run and had an RBI. Tyler Thurow had an RBI, and Jacob Johnson, Owen Shimel and Brayden Overmeyer all contributed with singles.

“The pitchers worked hard over the winter. They have improved on their control,” said Central coach Chris Carr. “There were signs where we knew we hadn’t gotten outside, but also times when it looked like we’d been playing for three weeks.”

In game 2, the pitching duties were shared by a trio. Jacob Johnson started and recorded the win while pitching three innings, giving up no hits, striking out four and walking two.

Owen Shimel then pitched an inning, gave up two hits, struck out two, walked two and allowed three earned runs. Finishing the game was Simon Shimel, pitching the last inning, walking two, but giving up no hits. The game was shortened to five innings, due to darkness.

Chye had an outstanding second game at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Anes scored a run, Simon Shimel had a single and three RBIs. Johnson had a single and 2 RBIs. Thurow had a single. Gage Ruiz had a single and scored twice. Raiden Keefer scored a run and had an RBI, and Overmeyer had a single and scored two runs.

Eathen Huffman, a freshman for the Spartans, had a great defensive play to end the second game when he snagged a line drive at second base and then threw to first to pick off the runner for a double play.

“I thought the guys played exceptionally well, especially since we’ve only been outside to practice once and couldn’t stay for the whole practice because of the weather,” commented Carr. “We had a lot of fun picking up these wins tonight.”

The Spartans play Friday when they travel to Mason County Eastern to play the Cardinals in a non-conference doubleheader.