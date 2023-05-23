SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central baseball team won both games of a doubleheader against Holton, 5-4 and 22-4, in its final home games of the season on Tuesday.
The first game went down to the wire. After getting out to a 4-1 lead, Holton came back and tied it in the seventh inning.
Central loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh and opted to pinch-hit sophomore Ethan Huffman. He drew a walk to walk it off.
“I wanted someone who could put the ball in play and get the job done, so I called on (Huffman),” Central baseball coach Chris Carr said. “And he did it with the walk.”
Jaden Shirey had a bases-loaded walk in the third inning as well. Tyler Thurow had an RBI sacrifice bunt.
The second game was much more lopsided. Central scored 12 runs in the first inning and ended up getting the mercy in three innings.
Central had just eight hits, but scored most of their runs thanks to nine Holton errors.
“One thing I always preach to the kids is ‘don’t beat yourself,’” Carr said. “Make them beat you. By putting the ball in play, it forces the other team to beat you.
“Don’t let strikes go by. We put the ball in play, and when you do that, the more successful you are.”
Braylin Thurow had three RBIs in the second game, as did Kaden Ruiz. Several players had two RBIs each.
Two of Central’s impact players this season were pitcher/center fielder/shortstop Will Chye and catcher Simon Shimel. They’re both seniors and will play baseball collegiately, with Chye attending Muskegon Community College and Shimel attending Schoolcraft College.
“They do, as seniors, what they’re supposed to do — lead,” Carr said.
Central is now 19-7 overall and 10-2 in conference play. They will travel to Manistee to take on the Chippewas on Thursday.