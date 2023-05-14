LAKEVIEW — After a sluggish start, the Mason County Central baseball team came from behind in the first game to defeat Pine River, 7-5, and then jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Fowler, claiming the victory, 6-3, to win the Jane Pierce Invite Championship held at Lakeview on Saturday.
Saturday’s win brought the Spartans’ record for in-season tournaments to three for three, adding this tournament title to wins in the Brethren Tournament and the ACE Larson Hardware Tournament. The team is on a 12-game win streak.
In the first game against Pine River, Central was down 5-1 after three innings.
“We started out flat,” said MCC coach Chris Carr. “Then we started to come back and never looked back. We played mentally tough in the comeback.”
As in many tournaments, there was a time limit established, one in which no new inning could begin after an hour and a half from the start of the game. Central was able to scrap out two runs in the fourth inning, bringing the score to 5-3, still down, but on the way back.
Carr stated he has been talking with the players about making something happen by putting pressure on the opposing team. “When you put the ball in play and the other team makes an error and someone gets on, you start to create a little havoc and you can put together some runs,” Carr commented. That is exactly what happened for the Spartans in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Pine River had a total of five errors in the game, most, if not all, came in the fifth inning, allowing MCC runners to get on base. Already having scored two runs in the inning, to tie the game up, 5-5, with bases loaded and two outs, sophomore Drake McKay stepped to the plate. Carr talked with the baserunners that they needed to be on the move on any ball contact and the runners followed his direction.
McKay hit, according to Carr, “a solid one hopper to the shortstop and it was bobbled and then booted around.” The runners from both second and third had gotten such a great jump that they were able to both score, allowing Central to win, 7-5, as the final moments of the time limit expired and the game was complete.
Payton Merz started the game and pitched three innings, allowing five hits, five runs, all five earned, allowed four walks and struck out three. Braylin Thurow pitched two innings in relief and collected the win. He walked one batter, but gave up no hits or runs, facing a total of six batters.
Central had three hits in the game. Will Chye, Tyler Thurow and Kaden Ruiz all had one hit. Braylin Thurow and Drake McKay each had an RBI. Chye recorded three stolen bases and runs were scored by Tyler Thurow (2), Coltin Sanders (2), Chye, Merz and Braylin Overmyer.
With the come from behind win, the Spartans had the opportunity to play for the championship, facing Fowler, ranked sixth in Division 4 in the latest Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association poll. While the game was a battle, Central played mentally tough again, held off Fowler and won the tournament.
Mason County Central jumped out to an early 2-0 lead by playing the bunt. The Spartans executed the bunts, and Fowler had some overthrows during the bunting situations, which allowed MCC to move runners around and score.
However, Fowler wasn’t about to give up and came back with two runs of their own in the fourth inning to tie the game, 2-2. Central came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 4-2. MCC’s defense only had one error on the day and it came in the inning Fowler was able to put the two runs together.
Central was able to score two more runs in the sixth inning, grabbing a short-lived 6-2 lead. In the top of the seventh, Fowler had a runner on third and one out. Carr was able to reassure his players that the runner on third wasn’t the priority, but rather the out at first was primary. Sure enough, the play was made at first for the out and the run scored to make the score 6-3, with Central up, but now with two outs. The Spartans went on to get the out they needed and won the game and the tournament.
Putting the ball in play forced Fowler to have five errors in the game and the Spartans were able to capitalize on those errors to win.
Kayden Ruiz, a freshman, was the winning pitcher in the game, throwing six innings, allowing five hits, two runs, both earned, walked four and struck out three. Braylin Thurow relieved for the final inning, giving up two hits and an earned run.
Offensively, Central was led by the freshman, Ruiz, going 2-for-3 at the plate, scoring twice and hitting a double and collecting an RBI. Also hitting for the Spartans were Chye, with an RBI, Merz, with two RBIs, Sanders, Braylin Thurow, McKay, with an RBI and Overmyer. Catcher Simon Shimel was 0-for-1, but scored two runs, stole three bases and was hit by the pitcher twice to get on base.
The Spartans are back on the diamond on Tuesday when they host Hart and will play in the Cadillac Tournament on Saturday.