WHITE CLOUD — The Mason County Central baseball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday with a 7-4 loss to White Cloud in an MHSAA district game.
The game started off well enough. Simon Shimel homered to left field in the top of the first inning to start the scoring.
White Cloud responded with a two-run shot from Alex Cruzan in the bottom of the first. It would never look back from there.
Most of the damage was done in the third inning, where Central committed three errors. That led to five runs for White Cloud and a 7-1 deficit for Central.
“We needed to play a little more cleaner ball,” Central coach Chris Carr said. “Errors like that at this level, at this stage of the season — we needed to clean that up.”
Central scored two runs in the seventh inning and had runners at the corners with nobody out, but couldn’t get any more runs across.
“That’s what we’ve done the past couple weeks,” Carr said. “We’ve battled like that (for a while). So I was never too concerned once we got guys on base. I didn’t feel like I had to cross my fingers. I felt like we’ve done this 100 times, so we can do it today.”
Will Chye started on the mound and went all six innings, allowing seven runs (one earned) and striking out eight. This was his last game for Mason County Central, as well as Simon Shimel’s final game as a Spartan. Shimel went 3-for-3 with two doubles and that home run.
“Will first walked into my travel team when he was 6 years old,” Carr said. “He turned 18 in February, so I’ve been around him a long time...I call Simon the cheerleader because he can keep the entire team focused. We come out of the dugout with a five-run deficit and he is hopping — not mad, but excited.
“Those two kids mean the world to me.”
Despite losing seniors like Chye and Shimel, Carr is excited about the future of his team.
“I’ve got a young team here,” Carr said. “I got a sophomore at first base, a freshman at second base, and sophomores playing shortstop and third base. I’ve got some talent there, and they’re young. We’re going to work and come back and try to top this year’s win total.”
Central finishes the season with a record of 19-10. White Cloud moves on to the next round of MHSAA playoffs, where it will take on Hart in a district game on Saturday at noon in Hart.