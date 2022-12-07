MONTAGUE — Mason County Central bowled a match against Montague at Sherman Lanes and while both the boys and girls dropped the matches, the boys team was competitive with a score of Montague 19.5 to Central's 10.5.
MCC lost the girls match, 28-2. Leading the Spartan girls were Haley Story with games of 126 and 119 for a 245 series. Brooke Wheaton rolled a 90 and a 93 for a series of 183.
Kurtis Basler led the Spartan boys team with games of 159 and 155 for a series of 314. Jonathan Smith had games of 106 and 126 for a 232 series.
Central bowls again on Wednesday, Dec. 14, when they travel to Sparta Lanes to take on Kent City.