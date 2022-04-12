SHELBY — Both the Mason County Central girls and boys track teams won their season opener as the teams competed with Shelby in a West Michigan Conference dual meet Tuesday at Shelby.
According to the Spartans' coaching staff, the Central girls team won 72-42, while the boys team won 100-35.
"We have eight girls and were able to fill every event but two," said Central girls track coach Maria Holbrook. "I am very happy with how the girls competed today, winning their first competition as a team… Everyone scored points and contributed to the win."
"It was a great day for a meet. It was nice to finally get a meet in and (the) kids ran well for the first time out," Central boys track coach Patrick Nelson said.
High point scorers for the Central's girls team were Jayden Baker, Mallory Miller, Reaghan Brooks and Nyvaeh Wendt.
Nelson cited Jeremiah Patterson as he won three individual events and anchored the 400-meter relay team of Quentin Lange, Kaiden Cole, Ethan Wood and Patterson in a time of 47.4 seconds. He also won the high jump at 5 feet, 7 inches, the long jump at 18-9 and ran the 110 high hurdles in a winning time of 17.4 seconds.
Andrew Quinn was a double winner, taking top honors in the discus (149-7) and the shot put (48-8). Hunter Sanford, competing in his first high school varsity meet, won the 1,600 meters (5:29) and the pole vault (10 feet).