SCOTTVILLE — Up 14-9 after the first quarter, Mason County Central’s boys basketball team seemed to be on fire from the start on its home court, but the Oakridge Eagles began their comeback around the five-minute mark in the second quarter and downed the Spartans Thursday, 72-60.

The Spartans (4-10, 1-9 West Michigan Conference) outscored the Eagles (8-8, 4-6 WMC) in the first and fourth quarters, but could not contain Oakridge’s hot 3-point shooting in the second and third quarters. The Eagles hit on eight of their nine 3-pointers.

The series between the Spartans and the Eagles dates back to the 1966-67 season. Central leads the series, 62-47, as they met for the 109th time.

Central was down by as much as 23 points, but came back with a solid fight in the final frame to bring the game back within 12. Seven of the Spartans put points on the board in the fourth, led by nine from Kolden Myer on his way to a season-high 23-point effort and five from Jayden Perrone, who would end up with a dozen.

“I thought they shot the ball exceptionally well. They made nine 3s. That is 27 of their points… that was killer,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “The guy that hurt us was Garrett Wever (from Oakridge), he hurt us both games. The (Hunter) Delora kid, who didn’t play against us the first game (played well)… that’s 12 points.”

Genson indicated some of his players were out sick this week, and so it was hard to prepare throughout the week.

“That’s what it comes down to is preparation, but we still have to demand more,” Genson added.

Central’s Myer led all scorers with 23, followed by a trio of Oakridge’s seniors, Wever with 20, Ethan Jozsa with 18 and Delora with 12. The Spartans also got 12 from Perrone, Will Chye added eight, Kaiden Cole had seven and Jack VanderHaag put in six.

“Kolden Myer, it was nice to see he had 12 boards and ended up with 23 points. That was a really good, solid basketball game on his part and we need that from him,” commented Genson.

Chye also contributed with 10 rebounds, Myer had three steals, and Perrone had three assists.

Central plays Tuesday when they travel to take on the Tigers in Shelby.

OAKRIDGE (72)

Delora 5 0-0 12, Cribbins 3 1-2 8, Danicek 2 0-0 5, Wever 6 4-4 20, Jozsa 8 2-5 18, Ruel 1 1-2 4, Maitland 2 1-3 5. Totals: 27 9-16 72.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (60)

Chye 2 4-4 8, Draper 0 1-2 1, Perrone 4 3-8 12, Shimel 0 1-2 1, Cole 3 0-0 7, Sterley 2 1-2 6, Myer 11 1-4 23. Totals: 22 13-24 60.

Oakridge;9;20;24;19;—;72

MC Central;14;12;9;25;—;60

3-point goals—Oakridge (9): Delora 2, Ruel, Wever 4, Cribbins, Danisek. Mason County Central (3): Perrone, VanderHaag, Cole. Total fouls—Oakridge 18, Mason County Central 15. Fouled out—none. Technical foul—Oakridge: Foster. JV score—Oakridge 70, Mason County Central 36. MCC JV Scoring—Thurow 12, Shimel 2, Sterley 10, Huffman 6, Edmondson 2, Merz 2, Lopez 2.