SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team kept Montague at bay for the first half of Thursday’s game at Scottville, leading 25-22 at the half, but Montague scored 36 points to Central’s 18 in the second half to record the West Michigan conference win.

The Spartans started the game on a defensive stand, keeping Montague from scoring for two and a half minutes. Offensively, Will Chye took it to the hoop, down the middle of the lane 11 seconds in to the game and scored, giving MCC the first lead of the game.

In the second quarter, Montague tied the score with 4:44 remaining and then took its first lead of the game at 4:05. Central tied the game at 3:35, only to have Montague take the lead at 3:13 when the Wildcats led, 20-18. The lead was short-lived, and Central regained the lead by a 21-20 margin at 2:52 and held it going in to the half.

For the first two and a half minutes of the second half neither team could get the ball to fall through the hoop. Montague hit a 3-point shot at 5:47 and tied the score at 25 points. At 5:34, Jayden Perrone sank a pair of free throws to gain the lead again, but Central failed to score again until there was 2:12 remaining and Montague had built a seven-point lead.

While MCC hustled and tried to maintain a fast pace, the push seemed rushed at times and they were unable to finish in the second half, in particular.

The Spartans were outscored, 20-10, in the final frame of the game. Jack VanderHaag scored the two 3-point shots registered in the fourth. All other scoring by MCC came from the charity stripe.

“I thought, for the most part, we competed pretty good. The kids play hard but we have to start getting some fruits for our labor,” said Spartan coach Tim Genson. “We have to move the ball better, we have to be able to pass the ball better, handle the pressure better.

“We are still very young. Some of our players only played half of a varsity season last year. We are not going to be varsity-seasoned until the middle of the season this year.”

The Spartans were led in rebounding by Kolden Myer with eight and he had two assists. Jayden Perrone and Will Chye led the Spartans in scoring with 12 points each. Jack VanderHaag had nine points and two steals.

MCC takes a break over the holidays and starts off the new year with a game at 6 p.m. on Jan. 4 in Oakridge.

MONTAGUE (58)

Raeth 3 2-2 10, Johnston 1 0-0 2, Petersen 0 2-2 2, Nichols 2 0-0 4, Olson 1 0-2 2, Stine 8 2-3 20, Atchison 3 2-3 8, Brassfield 4 2-2 10. Totals: 22 10-14 58.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (43)

Chye 3 6-6 12, Thurow 1 1-4 3, Smith 1 0-0 2, Perrone 3 6-7 12, Shimel 0 0-1 0, VanderHaag 3 0-0 9, Trivisonno 0 0-2 0, Myer 2 1-2 5. Totals: 13 14-22 43.

Montague 9 13 16 20 — 58

MC Central 11 14 8 10 — 43

3-point goals—Montague (3): Raeth, Stine (2). Mason County Central (3): VanderHaag (3). Total fouls—Montague 21, Mason County Central 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV Score—Mason County Central 52, Montague 27. MCC JV Scoring—Thurow 13, Williams 4, Shimel 3, Sterley 13, Huffman 6, Anes 10, Merz3.