MANCELONA — Mason County Central's boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Mancelona to compete in the Mancelona Cross Country Invite's large school division and placed third, bolstered by a fifth-place finish by senior Gavin Shirey, setting a season-best with a 17:56.98 time.
Spartan freshman Adison Thorne led the girls team with a personal record time of 22:53.95 as she placed 21st overall.
MCC's cross country team will compete again at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, when they run in the WMC jamboree at Hart.
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Elk Rapids 24, Charlevoix 80, Mason County Central 90, Gaylord 104, Grayling 113, Tawas 118, Cheboygan 145.
Mason County Central boys: 5-Gavin Shirey, 17:56.98. 12-Hunter Sanford, 18:48.32. 16-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 18:55.72. 34-Asher Johnson, 21:40.75. 41-Brayden Figgins-Newton, 23:45.07. 43-Sam Johnson, 24:03.45.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Elk Rapids 32, Gaylord 57, Charlevoix 88, Tawas 123, Grayling 150, Mancelona 155, Kalkaska 162, Mason County Central 196, Cheboygan 233.
Mason County Central girls: 21-Adison Thorne, 22:53.95. 38-Mallory Miller, 25:21.12. 43-Nyvaeh Wendt, 26:22.06. 46-Eva Hradel, 26:58.57. 48-Ava Brooks, 27:31.11. 49-Jessica Petersen, 27:52.28.