With only seven boys on the Mason County Central boys’ cross country team, competitions will be challenging, but Ed Sanders, the Spartans’ coach, believes his team still has the ability to get better with each race.
MCC’s Gavin Shirey, an all-conference runner a year ago, graduated and Hunter Sanford, another all-conference runner, is nursing a hip injury and taking the season off to work on getting the hip healed in time for wrestling season.
A year ago the boys team took fifth in the West Michigan Conference’s Rivers Division, but Sanders hopes to be in the middle of the division this year. He sees Hart as the clear favorite, with North Muskegon also able to contend.
Seniors Asher and Trey Johnson, as well as freshmen Jackson Poll and Ethan McVicker are expected to be top runners.
“Asher is our leader,” said Sanders. “The boys team is small in numbers, but I am excited to see their times improve throughout the season.”
The Spartan girls team is opposite of the boys team in regard to numbers. With the influx of 12 freshmen, the girls team has a total of 19.
The top three runners are expected to be, all-conference returner, Adison Thorne and two freshmen, Lexi Sanford and Maylan Sanders. Three other freshmen are showing promise early, Madelyn Sterley, Aiden Wood and Raelyn Wilson. Sanders expects a lot of competition throughout the season for the top seven spots.
Returning seniors are Katie Henne, Jayden Baker, Emily Adams and Eva Brooks. Returning juniors are Nyeaeh Wendt and Eva Hradel.
“We have a ton of great runners, and I’m very excited to see what they will do and how they will compete,” Sanders commented.
In the girls’ conference race, Sanders sees Hart as the favorite and says, “they will be good, but we hope to compete with them.”
Reaghan Brooks will serve as manager of the teams. Ray Purple will assist with the girls team and Keri Sanders will be coaching middle school cross country.
“I’m excited to see how it unfolds each meet with so many runners,” Sanders said.
The Spartan teams were scheduled to travel to Two Rivers, Wisconsin, to start the season, but with the SS Badger not running, the trip was not possible.
“We told Two Rivers we would be back for 2024,” Sanders indicated. “We thought about driving, or chartering, but in reality, there were too many dots to connect.”
Sanders said he tried to find something else for the team to do, something unique, like taking a trip to the Upper Peninsula, but that did not work out. So instead of Wisconsin being the opening meet, the teams will open at Benzie.
“We will compete in the large schools division at Benzie,” said Sanders.
Seeing that level of competition will be a good experience, especially for the younger runners.
Mason County Central’s girls roster:
Seniors: Jayden Baker, Katie Henne, Ava Brooks and Emily Adams.
Juniors: Nyeaeh Wendt and Eva Hradel.
Sophomores: Adison Thorne.
Freshmen: Lexi Sanford, Madelyn Sterley, McKenna Landers, Maylan Sanders, Aiden Wood, Jovi Campbell, Raelyn Wilson, Maddie Herdon, Laura Johnston, Lu Purple, Echo Aberegg and Emily Kirby.
Mason County Central’s boys roster
Seniors: Asher Johnson and Trey Johnson.
Juniors: Brayden Figgins-Newton and Jacob Failor.
Freshmen: Jackson Poll, Nate Adams and Ethan McVicker.