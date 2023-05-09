SHELBY — The Mason County Central boys golf team finished third overall with a score of 202 at the Shelby Jamboree golf event Tuesday afternoon at the Oceana Golf Club.
"It was probably our best overall score of the season," said Central coach Tim Genson.
North Muskegon won the event with a score of 183. Ravenna finished second with a score of 195.
MCC's Ryan Budzynski, a junior, finished third overall with a score of 44. Dakota Sterley, also a junior, finished tied for fifth by shooting a 46.
"It was a great improvement for (Budzynski). Dakota was tied for fifth, and it was really nice to see," Genson said.
Bryce Thurow, a sophomore, finished tied for 17th by shooting a 55. Chase Wood, also a sophomore, finished 19th with a score of 57.
Joey Lund, a junior, finished in 30th place by shooting a 66 and sophomore Eva Hradl shot a 74 to finish in 37th place.
Hart was led by junior Jack Thompson, who shot a 60. The Pirates were close to each other in their scores, too. Freshman Brayden Baron (61), senior Zane Thomas (62) and junior Nikolas Michael (63) were all within a handful of shots of Thompson. Also playing was senior Bryce Jorrisen (69).
Mason County Central's next event is Wednesday at the Colonial Golf Course at 3:30 p.m. in Hart.