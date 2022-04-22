LAKEVIEW — On a cold and wet evening, Mason County Central’s boys track team took top honors with 97 points at the Lakeview Invitational track meet on Friday, and the Ludington girls track team tied for first place with Leroy Pine River with 103 points.

“We took home the first place trophy. It was nice to win our first invite in six years,” commented MCC boys coach Patrick Nelson. “It was a whole team effort, everyone stepped up.”

Each division had a field of 11 teams. Ludington boys track took fourth place with 75 points and Pentwater took eighth with 19 points. On the girls side, Pentwater tallied 21 1/2 points, good for seventh place and Mason County Central was tenth with seven points.

Ludington’s event winners were RyAnn Rohrer (Ludington) in both the shot put and discus, throwing 41 feet, 2 inches in the shot and 106-9 in the discus; and, Caleb Smith with a high jump of 5-10 and a run in the 300 hurdles of 44.46 seconds. The Orioles’ girls 1600 relay team of Olivia Andersen, Cora Mahler, Summer Brower and Nadia Grierson with a time of 11:05.02.

Mason County Central’s Jeremiah Patterson was a double winner, taking the long jump of 17-9 1/2 and a run of 17.32 in the 110 hurdles. Ethan Wood won the pole vault by clearing 12-0. Andrew Quinn won the discus with a throw of 147-7. Russell Schade won the 400, running a 55.40.

Finishing in second place for the Spartans was Hunter Sanford in the pole vault, with a leap of 10-0.

Ludington’s boys team picked up runner-up finishes from Nathan Reisterer with a long jump of 17-5, Caleb Smith with a time of 17.81 in the 110 hurdles. Ludington’s 3,200 and 1,600 boys relay teams. The 3,200 was run in 9:13.30 with the team of Evan Bennett, Yebe Boerema, Trey Keson and Nevin Slater and the 1,600 relay team of Smith, Boerema, Jacopo Cracco and Keson ran a 3:42.54.

The Orioles girls got second-place finishes from Olivia Andersen with a time of 5:59.51 in the 1,600 and a 2:47.26 in the 800; Katie Karboske in the 100 hurdles running 20.36, and in the 300 hurdles with a clocking of 53.94; Nadia Grierson in the 3,200 with a time of 13:14.64.

For Pentwater, Emily Schwarz was tied for second in the high jump with a leap of 4-4 and Mitchel Daniels ran the 3,200 in 11:11.22, good for second place. His time was well over a minute off of his previous personal best.

“We were the only (Division 4) team at the meet. At first, the kids were intimidated, but I told them to watch them and learn from them and they did,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “I am super, super proud of them. They were out in the rain cheering each other on and encouraging. They are a super group of kids.”

Third place finishes for the Orioles’ boys included Nathan Gilchrist in the 100 with a time of 12.13 and Jose Flores with a time of 11:17.05 in the 3,200.

Ludington’s girls had third-place finishes from Aleeyah Betts with a throw of 80-5 in the discus, Nadia Grierson in the 1,600 with a 6:07.81, Anna Burton in the 400 running a 1:10.27, and the girls 1,600 relay team of Mia Voss, Burton, Briseis Mendez and Karboske.

The Spartans had several third-place finishers. Patterson was third with a high jump of 5-8, Andrew Quinn with a throw of 42-2 1/2 in the shot put and Max Nichols running 17.87 in the 110 hurdles. Two boys relay teams, the 400 relay and 800 relay, finished third. The 400 relay team made up of Wood, Spyker, Schade and Patterson ran a 47.99 and the 800 relay team ran a 40.77 with the team of Smith, Spyker, Nichols and Nick Trivisonno.

Fatura mentioned Abe VanDuinen’s performances, third in the 1,600 with a 4:04.36 and fifth in the 800, running 2:18.22. Also, McKenna Hasil was fifth in the shot put with a new personal record of 28-1/2. Fatura also noted Pentwater had eight personal records at the meet.

“Times and distances weren’t the best today, but with the rain, wind and cold, the guys did a great job,” Nelson added.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: 1-Mason County Central 97, 2-Big Rapids 93, 3-White Cloud 87.5, 4-Ludington 75, 5-Evart 50, 6-Leroy Pine River 34.75, 7-Muskegon Oakridge 22.5, 8-Pentwater 19, 9-Lakeview 18.5, 10-Morley Stanwood 17.75, 11-Blanchard Montabella 12.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: 1-Ludington 103, 1-Leroy Pine River 103, 3-Morley Stanwood 91.5, 4-White Cloud 72, 5-Big Rapids 71, 6-Lakeview 36, 7-Pentwater 21.5, 8-Oakridge 8, 8-Evart 8, 10-Mason County Central 7, 11-Blanchard Montabella 6.