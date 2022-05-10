MUSKEGON — Mason County Central traveled to Oakridge to run a double dual West Michigan Conference meet on Tuesday, with the boys team defeating Ravenna, 90-47, and losing to Oakridge by a close margin, 71-66, and the girls team losing to Ravenna, 88-36, and to Oakridge by only seven points, 66-59.

"The boys meet between Mason County Central and Oakridge came down to the (1,600-meter) relay. The finish was so close the starter of the meet had to go to the video of the end of the relay to determine a winner. We came out about a chin short of winning the meet," said MCC boys coach Patrick Nelson. "But we had a lot of personal records today, hoping we continue to improve for next week's conference and regional meet at Spartan Community Field."

Double event winners were Jeremiah Patterson, winning the 100 meters in 11.80 seconds and the 110 hurdles in 16.89 and Andrew Quinn in the shot put with a throw of 52 feet, 2 inches and the discus 155-3.

Additionally, Russell Schade won the 400 in 55.16 and was fifth in the 100 in 12.53, Quentin Lange won the high jump with a 6-0 jump and senior Ethan Wood won the pole vault with 13-0 vault.

Central's 800 relay team of Kaiden Cole, Kenton Spyker, Quentin Lange and Landon Smith ran a 1:38.32 for first place and the 1,600 relay of Kelley, Schade, Spyker and Wood ran a 3:44.69 to place second.

For the girls team, freshman Mallory Miller won two events, the shot put, where she threw a personal record of 26-8 and the discus, another personal record of 80-0.5 and placed fourth in the 800 meters with a time of 3:18.02, yet another personal record. Sophomore Reaghan Brooks won the pole vault with a 6-0 jump, took second in the discus with a toss of 70-7, and fourth in the shot put with a throw of 22-9. Freshman Nyvaeh Wendt ran the 100 hurdles in 21.76 and placed third in the 300 hurdles in 1:06.90.

Placing in the top six in events for the girls were Jayden Baker, taking two third place finishes in the 200 and 400 with times of 30.26 and 1:06.15 respectively, and a fourth in the 100 meters, running a 14.7. Ava Brooks ran a 30.63, good for fourth in the 200 and ran a 1:12.52 for sixth in the 400. AshlynRose Kelley was fifth in the long jump with a leap of 10-4 for a personal record and Vyktoria Dunblazier had a personal record with a throw of 25-10.5.

The Spartans had two second place finishes in the 800 relay and the 1,600 relay. the 800 relay team of sophomores Reaghan Brooks and Ava Brooks and freshmen Dunblazier and Peyton Welch ran a 2:09.79 and the 1600 relay team of sophomores Baker and Ava Brooks and freshmen Wendt and Dunblazier ran a time of 5:15.42.

Taking a pair of second place finishes for the boys team was junior Cullen Kraus-McCarty in the 800 and 1,600, running 2:21.04 and 5:17.56.

Landon Smith also had two second place finishes in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.2 and in the high jump with a leap of 5-8, tying for second with Jeremiah Patterson, who also was second in the long jump with a 20-7 jump.

Junior Nick Trivisonno third in the 110 hurdles in 20.07. Gavin Shirey was third in the 1600 in 5:22.10, Hunter Sanford was third in the pole vault with a 10-6 jump, Keenen Kelley was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 20.90 and fifth in the 300 hurdles in 51.11.

Spyker was fifth in the 200, running a 25.36, Jared Petersen was fourth in the shot put with a personal record throw of 29-11 and Cole was fourth in the long jump at 17-7.5.

"We knew we had a chance of beating Oakridge if we caught a few breaks, but lost a close one tonight (Oakridge 66- MCC 59)," said Spartan girls coach Maria Holbrook. "The girls competed well and we had several personal bests."

Girls Results: Oakridge def. Mason County Central 66-59; Ravenna def. Mason County Central 88-36; Ravenna def. Oakridge 63 - 60.

Boys Results: Mason County Central def. Ravenna 90-47; Oakridge def. Mason County Central 71-66; Oakridge def. Ravenna 85-52.