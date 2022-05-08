LEROY — The Mason County Central boys track team won every field event at the Pine River All Sports Day track meet on Saturday and ran away with the championship and a new school record as Andrew Quinn broke his brother’s discus record.

“It was a great day for a track meet and everybody performed very well. Our field events carried the team today,” said Central boys coach Patrick Nelson. “We won every field event and watching Andrew break the discus record was very impressive. He has some bragging rights at home now.”

Andrew’s brother, Matt Quinn, set the discus record in 2017 and Andrew has been getting closer to it this season, but on Saturday, he shattered the record with a throw of 175 feet, 3 3/4 inches. The Mason County record is held by Ludington’s Caleb Anthony, set in 2001, with a throw of 178 feet, 8 inches. Quinn also won the shot put with a throw of 52-10.

Freshman Quentin Lange won the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-8, senior Ethan Wood was first in the pole vault with a jump of 12-3 and Jeremiah Patterson won the long jump with a distance of 19-4.

Jeremiah Patterson was a triple winner for the Spartans. Along with his victory in the long jump, he won the 110 hurdles in a time of 17.29 and the 300 hurdles in 45.16.

Cullen Kraus-McCarty set two personal records, placing third in the 800 with a time of 2:20.8 and fourth in the 1,600 at 5:16.19. Also in the 1,600, Gavin Shirey was sixth with a time of 5:21.30.

Russell Schade was third in the 100 with a 12:57 and second in the 400 with a 54.56. Ethan Wood was third in the 400 with a 55.34.

Along with Patterson’s first in the 110 hurdles, Nick Trivisonno was fourth in 20.11 and Keenen Kelley was fifth with a 20.76.

Landon Smith was third in the 300 hurdles with a 47.38 and Kenton Spyker was sixth in the 200 with a 25.51.

Along with Lange’s first in the high jump, his teammates, Landon Smith and Jeremiah Patterson followed with a tie for second with jumps of 5-6.

Kaiden Cole was third in the long jump with a 17-7 1/2.

In the relays, Central’s 400 relay of Cole, Lange, Spyker and Trivisonno tied for second with Pine River in a time of 48.7. The 1,600 relay took first in a time of 3:53.16 and was run by Wood, Spyker, Kelley and Schade. The 3,200 relay, made up of Shirey, Michael Alipio, Kraus-McCarty and Schade ran a 10:34.70, good for third.

The Central girls track team competed with just four girls and placed fourth as a team with 41 points.

Reaghan Brooks won the pole vault with a jump of 7 feet and was third in the discus with a personal best of 72-2 1/2.

Jayden Baker placed third in the 100, 200 and 400. In the 100, Baker ran 14.69, the 200 in 30.44, and in the 400 a personal best of 1:07.61.

Ava Brooks had a personal best in the 100 with a fourth place finish in 15.12. She was also fifth in the 200 with a 31.5 and sixth in the 400 with a time of 1:10.56.

Ashlyn Rose Kelley shaved six seconds off her personal best in the 800 and ran a 3:31.89.

“I am proud of how all four girls competed and how they keep improving,” said Central girls coach Maria Holbrook.

Boys Results

1 — Mason County Central 157, 2 — LeRoy Pine River 126, 3 — Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 84 4, 4 — Coleman 62, 5 — Oscoda 30, 6 — Grant 27.

Girls Results

1 — LeRoy Pine River 234.5, 2 — Coleman 84.5, 3 — Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 70, 4 — Mason County Central 41, 5 — Hesperia 31, 6 — Oscoda 9, 7 — Grant 7.