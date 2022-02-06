FRUITPORT — Mason County Central competitive cheer took on some larger schools at the Fruitport Invitational on Saturday and came home with a first place finish.
“We really went into this tournament thinking that it was going to be pretty difficult for us because you know they were some larger schools and in the past Fruitport (and) Muskegon have been very strong. We went out there and did exactly what we had to do to clinch the win,” said Mason County Central coach Cheri Stibitz.
The Spartans edged West Michigan Conference foe Whitehall by 3.04 points, 637.78 to 634.74. Fruitport was third with 627.8 points followed by Montague (608.42), Muskegon (605.38) and Allendale (394.82).
“I really can’t be proud enough of these young ladies. They have been working so hard, and it definitely shows,” commented Stibitz. “We made some necessary changes in round two based off of our comments that we received from some of our conference judges, and it definitely paid off for us.”
The Spartans travel to the Houghton Lake Invitational on Saturday for their next competition.