COMSTOCK PARK — Mason County Central’s competitive cheer team took first place in its division on Saturday and fifth overall as it improved on its best scores from last season at the Comstock Park Invitational.
Howard City Tri-County was the overall champion with 711.56 points while Central had 660.86 points.
This was the first cheerleading competition of the season for the Spartans, a bit later than normal, and it left the team and coaching staff excited and allowed the team to be scored in a competition.
The Comstock Park tournament originally had 22 teams scheduled, but several teams pulled out of the tournament and only nine teams turned out for the competition.
“This was a great start to the season. Round one, we scored 211.1 points. Last year we ended our year with a best score (in a round) of 200.7,” said Central coach Cheri Stibitz. “We also did score 660.86 points overall, and that is actually 0.74 points higher than our best score last year.”
Hart finished in sixth place overall with a score of 647.5 points.
“I’m really looking forward to the season to see how these ladies can make the necessary improvements and increase their score,” Stibitz said.
Central will be back in action at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at the West Michigan Conference jamboree at Mason County Central.