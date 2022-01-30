EVART — Mason County Central's competitive cheer team received its highest scores of the season in each of the three rounds and won the Evart Invitational on Saturday in Evart.
"This is the first time in Mason County Central High School history that the team has broken 700 points and received execution bonus points in round three," said Spartan coach Cheri Stibitz. "Our goal is to get to 300 in round three, and I definitely think that we can do it."
In the first round, Central received a score of 229.90, previous high was 211.1, second round score was 198.9, previous high was 182.8, third round score was 295.8, previously a high of 280.3.
The Spartans edged Beal City by a little less than 10 points, 720.60 to 710.90. Breckenridge was third with 681.88 points. Marion was fourth (629.3), Evart fifth (619.84), Harrison sixth (605.18), Lake City seventh (559.40), Big Rapids eighth (544.74) and Elk Rapids ninth (480.86).
"These girls definitely rose to the occasion and did exactly what they needed to do," Stibitz said. "Saturday they did just that, they because one team, with one sound and one side of movements and for that I am very proud of them."
The Spartans are back in action at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 in North Muskegon, at a West Michigan Conference Jamboree.