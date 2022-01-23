BRETHREN — Mason County Central’s competitive cheer team bested Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian by more than 30 points to take the 31st Brethren Invitational on Saturday at Brethren.
The master tally for the invitational meet gave total scores of 661.60 for MCC, 630.00 for NorthPointe, 620.24 for Houghton Lake and 608.40 for Shelby.
Houghton Lake jumped out to an early lead in round one with 210.00 points, followed by the Spartans with 202.90. Houghton Lake also had the best second round score with 187.64, with Central coming in second in the round with 182.80, but Houghton Lake had 10 penalty points in the second round.
In the third and final round, Central clearly was the favorite, scoring 275.90 points compared to 263.70 by NorthPointe.
“Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian was one of the teams that knocked us out of the district last year. I was a little bit worried about them in the district standings. My girls did a fantastic job and they executed their rounds exactly the way we practiced. They definitely did a very good job at this competition, showing us exactly what they’re capable of,” said Central coach Cheri Stibitz.
Mason County Central is back on the floor at 6 p.m., Wednesday, in a WMC jamboree in Montague.