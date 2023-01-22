BRETHREN — Mason County Central's competitive cheer team traveled to Brethren on Saturday and won a battle with Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian for first place, winning round three to win the meet with 698.9 points to Christian's 686.62.
The Spartans won round one with 220 points but were second in round two as NorthPointe Christian won the round with 189.62 points to Central's 185.8.
Just 0.08 points separated the two teams after the subtotal of round one and two, but the Spartans were able to secure the win with a strong performance in round three.
Overall Team Results: 1-Mason County Central 698.9, 2-North Pointe Christian 686.62, 3-Fife Lake Forest Area 475.82, 4-Brethren 474.4, 5-St. Helen Charlton Heston 467.68.