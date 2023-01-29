EVART — Mason County Central competitive cheer traveled to Evart on Friday and came home with the win in the Division 4 competition, winning each round and finishing with 731.56 points.
The Spartans won round one with 225.9 points to second place Marion with a 212.10. Round two was Central's 205.26 with Marion again taking second with 199.94 points. In round three, MCC was the only team with a score over 300.
In division 3, Shepherd scored 592.26 to defeat Big Rapids. The Cardinals scored 512.80 for second place.
The Spartans are back in competition on Wednesday when they compete at Hart in a West Michigan Conference meet.
Overall team scores: 1-Mason County Central 731.56, 2-Marion 667.24, 3-Evart 649.28, 4-Harrison 326.18.