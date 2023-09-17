EAST LANSING — The Mason County Central cross country team ran at the MSU Spartan Invitational in East Lansing, with the girls finishing 14th and the boys finishing 29th on Friday.
The top runner for the girls team was Maylan Sanders, who finished 18th overall with a time of 21:18.1. For the boys, the top runner was Martin Maltoses Ibarra, who finished 157th overall with a time of 21:11.1.
"There were 29 girls teams in there… We were above the fold," said Spartans coach Ed Sanders. "The girls ran well. We're so young with freshmen and sophomores making up our top five. Each race, they're learning how to run. I was real proud."
Sanders said the boys team picked up three new runners early last week, Maltoses Ibarra along with Bryce Thurow and Collin Cauffman.
"Martin, Bryce and Collin started Monday and ran for the first time (at the meet)," Sanders said. "Overall, we had a great trip. It was really nice."
The Spartans will be in Ravenna for a WMC Rivers Jamboree on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Mason County Central girls: 18-Maylan Sanders, 21:18.1. 80-Adison Thorne, 24:00.4. 92-Aiden Wood, 24:14.1. 100-Madelyn Sterley, 24:22.8. 126-Jovi Campbell-Pickard, 25:07.4. 155-Raelyn Wilson, 26:15.4. 182-Laura Johnson, 27:26.2. 192-Nyvaeh Wendt, 27:48.1. 202-Emily Adams, 28:21.5. 211-Ava Brooks, 28:50.0. 217-Jayden Baker, 29:18.8.
Mason County Central boys: 157-Martin Maltoses Ibarra, 21:11.1. 178-Jackson Poll, 21:36.8. 193-Brayden Figgins-Newton, 21:58.1. 216-Ethan McVicker, 22:59.9. 253-Nathan Adams, 24:46.8. 267-Bryce Thurow, 26:12.3. 269-Colin Cauffman, 26:19.6. 275-Jacob Failor, 27:08.4.