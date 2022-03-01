SCOTTVILLE — North Muskegon broke free of Mason County Central in the fourth quarter with 17 points to score a 53-37 victory in the West Michigan Conference finale Tuesday in Scottville.

Central and North Muskegon were knotted up, 20-all, at halftime and the Norsemen held the slimmest of leads after the third quarter, 36-35. The wheels seemed to come off the bus in the fourth quarter for the Spartans, and the Norsemen outscored Central, 17-2, to win.

Playing the 144th game in the overall series between the schools, started in the 1936-37 season, the Spartans, even with the two losses this season, still maintain the advantage, 84-60.

North Muskegon (11-8, 8-6 WMC) struck first by scoring the first four points of the game, but by the end of the quarter, Central was down, but only by two points, 13-11. The Norseman hit a 2-point shot with 9.1 seconds remaining in the quarter to take that lead.

Neither team had a stellar scoring quarter in the second, but Central (5-13, 2-12 WMC) outscored North Muskegon, 9-7, to tie the score at halftime.

The third quarter was a seesaw as there were four lead changes and three times when the score was tied. The Spartans had six players score baskets, and North Muskegon had five. The Norse outscored Central, 16-15, and lead going in to the fourth quarter, 36-35.

North Muskegon scored the first eight points of the quarter before Will Chye stepped to the free throw line and sunk both ends to score the only two points of the quarter for the Spartans. North Muskegon finished the quarter with 17 points to outdistance the Spartans and secure the win.

“They were stronger, more physical, and they just took it right to us downhill. You have to give them credit, take your hat off to them,” MCC coach Tim Genson said. “We had three good quarters, but the fourth quarter was devastating.”

The Spartans honored their lone senior, Zach Draper, prior to the game. Draper contributed with five points and four rebounds. Will Chye led the Spartans with 12 points.

Kolden Myer had seven points, four rebounds and two steals, Jayden Perrone added four rebounds, Jack VanderHaag had two assists and Tyler Thurow had two assists.

“I just felt like we should have competed a lot better than we did,” commented Genson.

Leading all scorers in the game was North Muskegon senior Jason Bogue with 20 and junior Sam Gallo had 10.

The Spartans are back on their home floor at Thursday to take on intra-county rival, Ludington.

NORTH MUSKEGON (53)

Rypstra 2 3-4 7. Neadeau 0 0-1 0, McManus 3 0-0 7, Kersman 0 1-2 1, Meyers 0 1-3 1, Young 3 1-2 7, Gallo 4 2-3 10. Bogue 7 6-7 20. Totals: 19 14-22 53.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (37)

Chye 4 4-7 12, Thurow 2 0-0 4, Draper 2 0-0 5, Perrone 2 1-3 5, Trivisonno 2 0-0 4, Myer 3 1-2 7. Totals: 15 6-12 37.

North Muskegon; 13;7;16;17;—;53

Mason County Central; 11;9;15;2;—;37

3-point goals—North Muskegon (1): McManus. Mason County Central (1): Draper. Total fouls—North Muskegon 13, Mason County Central 19. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Mason County Central 49, North Muskegon 48. MCC JV Scoring— Thurow 2, Shimel 2, Sterley 25, Huffman 8, Anes 8, Merz 4.