SHELBY — The Mason County Central volleyball team traveled to Shelby on Tuesday for its first West Michigan Rivers volleyball match of the season, dropping the match, 16-25, 15-25, 12-25.

Shelby is ranked 8th this week in the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association rankings for Division 3.

"Shelby is a hard hitting team and this was a good learning experience," commented Central coach Erin O'Harra.

Ashlyn McKay was 9-for-10 serving and Charlie Banks was 9-for-9 with two aces for the Spartans (5-6, 0-1 WMC Rivers). Tori Dunblazier led the attacking with a 15-for-17 attacks and four kills, while Charlie Banks was 7-for-11 with three kills.

O'Harra noted Alayna Rafter as a key player in the match against Shelby with 6-for-6 serving, 5-for-9 digs, 4-for-4 attacks, two kills and six assists on 14-for-15 setting.

The Spartans are back in action at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 13 when they host Ravenna in another West Michigan Rivers contest.

Mason County Central individual statistics:

Grace Weinert: 0-1 serves; 3-3 serve receive; 1 dig; 1 block.

Charlie Banks: 9-9 serves, 2 aces; 8-11 serve receive; 7-11 attacks, 3 kills; 1 dig; 1 block.

Peyton Welch: 5-5 serves; 5-6 serve receive; 2 digs; 4-5 attacks.

Alayna Rafter: 6-6 serves; 5 digs; 4-4 attacks, 2 kills; 14-15 setting, 6 assists.

Aylin Davilla: 2 digs.

Ashlyn McKay: 9-10 serves; 6-11 serve receive; 1 dig; 1-1 attack.

Tori Dunblazier: 7-8 serves, 11-14 serve receive; 7 digs; 15-17 attacks, 4 kills.

Riley Mast: 0-1 serve receive; 1 block; 1 assist.

Wren Nelson: 6-6 serves; 9-11 serve receive; 6-8 attacks, 2 kills; 2 blocks.