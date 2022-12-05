HAMLIN TWP. — Mason County Central opened the 2022-23 bowling season on Monday at Stix Bowling Center, dropping both the boys and girls matches to Orchard View by scores of 28-2 and 27-3, respectively.
Individual scores for the Spartan boys team were Kurtis Basler with a 143 and 127 for a 270 series and Jonathan Smith with 102 and 118 for a 220 series.
The Spartans were led by Haley Story with games of 126 and 142 for a 268 series and Gretchen Linenfelser rolled games of 98 and 104 for a 202 series.
Central bowls next on Wednesday when they travel to Montague and play at Sherman Lanes at 3:30 p.m.