SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central volleyball ended the 2022 season at home in the opening round of the district tournament with a loss to Shelby, 11-25, 14-25, 12-25.

“The last time we played them was the first day of school, Sept. 6. I actually pulled our record from that game. We actually surpassed the scores of that game,” said Central coach Erin O’Harra. “The girls played good. We just got the luck of the draw.”

The Spartans graduate three seniors, captain Charlie Banks, Ashlyn McKay and Maxie Green.

“We have some big leaders. Charlie Banks is a huge leader, our captain. Ashlyn McKay, huge leader. Maxie Green was out for most of the season with an injury, but she was key in practices and even key on the bench. They’re going to be very missed,” said O’Harra.

She also is “excited to see what the new year brings and the passion for volleyball that these ladies share.”

The Spartans had to deal with their share of injuries, and it affected their lineup throughout the year.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen the day before a game,” O’Harra said. “It was hard to figure out our rotation, who can do what, who can play illness-wise and injury-wise. But, you do what you what you gotta do.”

Leaders for the Spartans on Monday were Mikaylah McVicker and Aylin Davila, both serving 100% and Tori Dunblazier with three aces. Dunblazier also led in attacking with 19-for-23 with six kills and four blocks and six digs.

In setting, Central’s Rafter led in serve receive with 10-for-12 and in digs with seven and had four assists on 13-for-13 setting. Wren Nelson also had four assists on a 15-for-15 setting night and added two blocks.

Shelby moves on to play Hart on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The other semifinal to be held in Scottville at Mason County Central is Holton and Hesperia, also playing on Wednesday with a start time at 5:30 p.m.

Central’s individual statistics

Grace Weinert: 7-8 serve receive, 3 digs.

Maxie Green: 3-3 serve receive, 2 digs.

Charlie Banks: 1-2 serves; 6-8 serve receive; 3 digs; 7-8 attacks, 1 kill; 2-3 sets.

Alayna Rafter: 6-8 serves, 1 ace; 10-12 serve receive; 7 digs; 1-2 attacks; 13-13 sets, 4 assists.

Mikaylah McVicker: 5-5 serves; 8-11 serve receive; 3 digs; 1-2 attack.

Aylin Davila: 7-7 serves; 5-6 serve receive.

AShlyn McKay: 1-1 serve receive; 1 dig; 6-6 attack, 3 kills; 1 block.

Tori Dunblazier: 5-9 serves, 3 aces; 5-10 serve receive; 6 digs; 19-23 attacks, 6 kills; 4 blocks; 1-1 sets.

Riley Mast: 2 digs; 8-10 attacks, 3 kills; 1 block; 1-1 set.

Wren Nelson: 7-8 serves; 4-6 serve receive; 2 digs; 1-2 attacks; 2 blocks; 15-15 setting, 4 assists.