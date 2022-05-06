SCOTTVILLE — Reed City had a 5-0 lead over Mason County Central at the end of the first half of the Friday soccer game in Scottville and scored three more goals in the second half to win the match, 8-0/
"More shots were taken tonight, but nothing made the goal," said MCC coach April Gajeski.
Several Spartans had shots on goal on Friday, including Adria Quigley, Eva Hradel, Lily Stone, Charlie Banks and Gabby Jensen.
Jensen was the goalkeeper for MCC and had a total of 30 saves, allowing eight goals to score.