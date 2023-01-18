MONTAGUE — Mason County Central traveled to Montague on Wednesday for West Michigan Conference dual meets against Montague and Hesperia, dropping both matches as a team, but five Spartan wrestlers won both matches on the night.
Spartans winning both matches on Wednesday were sophomore Hunter Sanford (120 pounds), junior Zane McCabe (132), sophomore Colter Kirchner (144), sophomore Dominic Greco (190) and Ethan Horacek (215).
Team scores for the duals, Montague 54, Mason County Central 26, and Hesperia 48, MCC 25.
"We are still getting better," said MCC coach Kendel Trim. "Colter Kirchner is really coming along. His offense is starting to click and he is starting to really get after the pace and scoring points."
Trim was also impressed with Greco and Horacek.
"We have been working on getting them to try and keep the match in positions where they are strong," Trim commented. "Tonight they did a good job of following the game plan and sticking to where they were strong and it paid off."
The Spartans wrestle next on Saturday when they travel to Williamston for the Jim Mooney Classic. Trim mentions this tournament will likely be the toughest competition the team will have until the state tournament.