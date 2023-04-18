NORTH MUSKEGON — The Spartans took a quick two-run lead in the first inning, but it was not enough, as the Norsemen came back with two in the third, adding one in the fourth and fifth to defeat Central, 4-2, in game one of a doubleheader in North Muskegon on Tuesday.
"We had a couple errors," said Mason County Cenral coach Chris Carr. "But it was more than the errors, it was our communication between players. Once we get that established and get over that hump, this team could be successful."
Senior Will Chye took the loss for Mason County Central, pitching six innings, giving up nine hits, two walks and four runs (two earned), while striking out six.
Brady Anes and Simon Shimel scored the runs for Central, on hits from Chye, Payton Merz, Tyler Thurow and Brady Anes. Chye and Merz had the RBIs.
In the nightcap, North Muskegon got off to a three-run lead and then did not look back on the way to a win, as they produced runs in every inning except the second and ended the game with 11 hits.
Starting the game on the mound for Central was Anes, throwing 2 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and four runs while striking out two and walking two.
Payton Merz threw in relief, pitching three innings, striking out two, allowing five hits and four runs before Brayden Thurow came in too close. Thurow threw 1 1/3 innings, striking out one, allowing two hits and one run.
"Owen Shimel is still out with an injury," said Carr. "We are hoping to get him back as he is a big cog in the wheel."
Merz had the lone hit for the Spartans in the second game and Chye scored a run.
"I was happy with how much better we looked today at pitch recognition," Carr mentioned. "We've worked hard at it for a few days."