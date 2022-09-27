SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central played host to North Muskegon on Tuesday, dropping a four-game match to the Norsemen, 15-25, 25-20, 6-25, 21-25.

"Tonight we had some bumps," said MCC coach Erin O'Harra. "We have been working really hard on reading the hitter and tonight it shows with our digs and blocks."

Central is now 6-8 overall and 1-3 in the West Michigan Rivers.

MCC's big servers on the night were Ashley McKay with 12-for-13 serving and an ace and Wren Nelson with 12-for-15 serving and an ace.

"Alayna Rafter, our setter, did an amazing job with 45-for-46 sets, nine assists, eight for 10 serve receive, with 10-for-11 digs," O'Harra said. "Ashlyn McKay did an amazing job blocking at the net with seven of eight blocks."

Charle Banks was 15-for-16 attacking, with five kills, Wren Nelson was 17-for-17 attacking, with a kill and Tori Dunblazier was 26-for-29 attacking with nine kills. "I wanted to be more aggressive at the net tonight and we were," O'Harra added. "We keep pushing forward and I'm excited to see where our progress will take us."

Central's individual statistics:

Grace Weinert: 1-2 serve receive

Charlie Banks: 9-10 serves, 1 ace; 15-20 serve receive; 12 digs; 15-15 attacks, 5 kills; 2-2 sets.

Peyton Welch: 2-2 serves; 2-2 serve receive; 2 digs; 1 block

Alayna Rafter: 8-8 serves; 8-10 serve receive; 10 digs; 2-4 attacks; 45-46 sets, 9 assists.

Aylin Davila: 8-10 serves; 7-8 serve receive; 9 digs.

Ashlyn McKay: 12-13 serves, 1 ace; 5-7 serve receive; 6 digs; 7-8 attacks, 1 kill; 7 blocks; 2-2 sets.

Tori Dunblazier: 8-11 serves, 2 aces; 9-10 serve receive; 5 digs; 26-29 attacks, 9 kills; 4 blocks; 4-4 sets.

Riley Mast: 1-2 serve receive; 3-3 attacks; 1 block; 4-4 sets.

Wren Nelson: 12-15 serves, 1 ace; 12-15 serve receive; 7 digs; 17-17 attacks, 1 kill; 1 block; 1-1 set.

In the junior varsity match, Central lost, 25-23, 21-25, 9-15.