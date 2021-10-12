SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central volleyball team celebrated Parents' Night at its match with Hart, but could not pull off the win. The Pirates won the match, 25-18, 25-16, 25-22.

"The girls wanted this conference win but we couldn't get there in the end," said MCC coach Erin O'Hara. "Our whole team got some playing time this evening, and they all came on the floor giving their all."

Leading the team tonight were Alayna Rafter with 19-of-19 serves and three aces; Tori Dunblazier and Wren Nelson with four kills apiece; Maxie Green with 23-of-25 sets and 10 digs; and Dunblazier and Ashlyn McKay with two blocks each.

MCC's junior varsity team lost to Hart 17-25, 9-25.

The Spartans play again at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, at Mason County Eastern for a "Pink Out" game with donations benefiting the Childhood Cancer Campaign.

Hart plays next at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Newaygo.

Central's individual statistics:

Alayna Rafter: 19-19 serving, 3 aces; 3-3 attacking, 1 kill; 14-17 setting; 6-7 serve receive; 3 digs.

Amy Battice: 1-1 serving; 2-2 attacking; 1-4 serve receive; 1 dig.

Adria Quigley: 2-4 serving; 5-5 attacking, 1 kill; 8-10 serve receive.

Ashlyn McKay: 3-3 serving; 5-6 attacking; 2-3 serve receive; 2 blocks.

Charlie Banks:4-4 serving; 14-16 attacking, 1 kill; 11-14 serve receive; 6 digs.

Jessica Gerbers: 5-5 serving; 6-8 serve receive; 2 digs.

Maxie Green: 10-10 serving, 1 ace; 5-5 attacking; 23-25 setting; 10 digs.

Tori Dunblazier: 9-11 serving, 1 ace; 17-18 attacking, 4 kills; 11-13 serve receive; 2 blocks; 9 digs.

Wren Nelson: 11-14 attacks, 4 kills; 1-1 set; 2-2 serve receive; 2 digs.

Claudia Rodriguez: 2-2 serve receive; 3 digs.

Madison Kaiser: 0-2 serve receive; 6 digs.

Keyara Peterson: 3-5 serve receive; 2 digs.